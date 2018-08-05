Imran Khan Decides To Keep Size Of Cabinet Smaller

Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has decided to keep volume of the federal cabinet limited.

According to Pakistani media, initially, the cabinet will be of 15 to 20 ministers among which, allies will also get some important posts. Party sources said that Imran Khan will himself monitor the performance of the ministers.

The expected names of the ministers in Imran Khan’s federal cabinet emerged according to which, Asad Umer has come forward as a strong candidate for Finance minister post while Shah Mehmood Qureshi is being considered for Foreign Minister’s slot.

Shireen Mazari is also interested for the post however possibilities exist of her being made the Defence Minister.

Shafqat Mehmood is a contender for interior minister while the slot of speaker will be given to Sindh or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Arif Alvi is a top choice for speaker National Assembly while Malik Ameen Aslam will be the minister or advisor for environment.

Fawad Chaudhry will possibly become the Information Minister whereas the party is considering giving Ministry of Railways to Awami Muslim League Chairperson Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The PTI had taken the decisive lead by winning 116 seats against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif s Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and former President Asif Zardari s Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) which won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

Besides these three major parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan won 13 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan six seats, Pakistan Muslim League and Balochistan Awami Party four seats each, Balochistan National Party and Grand Democratic Alliance two seats each, Awami Muslim League Pakistan, Awami National Party, Jamhoori Wattan Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat one seat each.

Courtesy: Dunyanews