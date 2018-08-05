Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Has 15 Stitches In 'Crazy Cut'

Liverpool midfielder James Milner had 15 stitches after sustaining a "crazy cut" to his head during his side's 5-0 friendly win over Napoli in Dublin.

Milner, 32, left the field in the second half after a collision with Portuguese defender Mario Rui.

"He's quite positive because he's not been given a mirror yet," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's first Premier League game of 2018-19 is against West Ham at Anfield on 12 August (13:30 BST).

Alisson makes debut as Liverpool put five past Napoli

It is not yet clear whether Milner, who scored the first goal against Napoli, will miss that game.

Photo and News Courtesy: BBC News