Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Has 15 Stitches In 'Crazy Cut'

Liverpool midfielder James Milner had 15 stitches after sustaining a "crazy cut" to his head during his side's 5-0 friendly win over Napoli in Dublin.

Aug. 5, 2018, 9:11 a.m.

Milner, 32, left the field in the second half after a collision with Portuguese defender Mario Rui.

"He's quite positive because he's not been given a mirror yet," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's first Premier League game of 2018-19 is against West Ham at Anfield on 12 August (13:30 BST).

Alisson makes debut as Liverpool put five past Napoli

It is not yet clear whether Milner, who scored the first goal against Napoli, will miss that game.

