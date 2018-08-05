NC Leader Kamal Pagni No More, House Passes Condolence Message

NC Leader Kamal Pagni No More, House Passes Condolence Message

Aug. 5, 2018, 12:58 p.m.

House of Representatives has passed a condolence message unanimously on untimely demise of former MP Kamal Prasad Pageni.

Nepali Congress leader and former member of parliament Kamal Pageni died at the age of 54. Elected from Constituency no 2 of Syangja, Pageni was died due to heart attack at his house today.

Young and energetic Pageni, who was also a president of Nepali Congress Syanja District Committee, was staying in his friend’s home while returning from party activities.

kamal-pangeni1-320x218.jpg

(Late Pageni)

Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed sorrow over passing away of former central committee member of the party and former Member of Parliament, Kamal Pageni.

Issuing a condolence message, NC President Deuba said the party would always remember Pageni’s contribution in establishment of democracy and party organization, saying he was saddened by Pageni’s demise. “I express sorrow over Pageni’s demise and extend condolences to the bereaved family.” reads the message.

Agencies

2 Dies In Road Accidents
Aug 05, 2018
5 Die And 4 Disappear In Land Slide In Jajarkot
Aug 05, 2018
Hepatitis E Cases Rises In Kathmandu
Aug 05, 2018
Imran Khan Decides To Keep Size Of Cabinet Smaller
Aug 05, 2018
Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Has 15 Stitches In 'Crazy Cut'
Aug 05, 2018

More on News

2 Dies In Road Accidents By Agencies 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
5 Die And 4 Disappear In Land Slide In Jajarkot By Agencies 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
2 Teenagers Were Raped In Dhanusa and Kailali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Thimi And Sallaghari Inundated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Government plans To Send Another Pair Of Rhinos To China on August 16 By Agencies 23 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepali Engineers To Present Their Robot In International Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Returns To Work Six Weeks After Giving Birth By Reuters Aug 05, 2018
Hepatitis E Cases Rises In Kathmandu By Agencies Aug 05, 2018
Imran Khan Decides To Keep Size Of Cabinet Smaller By Agencies Aug 05, 2018
Looming Crisis By Keshab Poudel Aug 05, 2018
TANAHU HYDRPOWER Kicking Off By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2018
UPPER TAMAKOSI Contractor’s Delay By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75