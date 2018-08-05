NC Leader Kamal Pagni No More, House Passes Condolence Message

House of Representatives has passed a condolence message unanimously on untimely demise of former MP Kamal Prasad Pageni.

Nepali Congress leader and former member of parliament Kamal Pageni died at the age of 54. Elected from Constituency no 2 of Syangja, Pageni was died due to heart attack at his house today.

Young and energetic Pageni, who was also a president of Nepali Congress Syanja District Committee, was staying in his friend’s home while returning from party activities.

(Late Pageni)

Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed sorrow over passing away of former central committee member of the party and former Member of Parliament, Kamal Pageni.

Issuing a condolence message, NC President Deuba said the party would always remember Pageni’s contribution in establishment of democracy and party organization, saying he was saddened by Pageni’s demise. “I express sorrow over Pageni’s demise and extend condolences to the bereaved family.” reads the message.