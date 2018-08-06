2 Abductors Killed In A Police Firing: Abductors Killed Child

2 Abductors Killed In A Police Firing: Abductors Killed Child

Aug. 6, 2018, 6:31 p.m.

Two kidnappers, who involved in the kidnapping and murder of a child, killed in a police firing in Bhaktapur. Those killed in firing were 22 years Gopal Tamang Nuwakot Samari and 23 years old Ajaya Tamang of Sindhupalchwok-9 Karthali.

According to Nepal Police News Bulleting, police searched the areas on a tip-off that the kidnappers had fled to Suryabinayak after murdering the child. Both of them opened fire at the police and were killed in a gunfight near Pilot Baba Ashram.

Suryabinayak_ganeshstahn_jungle11.jpg

Nishan Khadka,11, was abducted from Kandaghari in Kageshwari Manohara Municipality of Kathmandu district on Sunday. It is reported that the abductors had demanded Rs 4 million from Nishan’s parents as ransom for his release.

Police-Encounter-in-Bhaktapur-8.jpg

The kidnapped child was found dead in a under construction house in Thimi at 12. He lived with his mother in Kathmandu while his father is abroad for employment.

Photo courtesy to Dessanchar.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chevening Scholarships Open 6 August 2018
Aug 06, 2018
4 Killed In Road Accident, 2 In Kathmandu
Aug 06, 2018
Police Arrested A Person With Ruby
Aug 06, 2018
US Army General Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Chhetri
Aug 06, 2018
Nepali Cricket Team Return Home With Historic ODI Victory
Aug 06, 2018

More on News

Chevening Scholarships Open 6 August 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
4 Killed In Road Accident, 2 In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Police Arrested A Person With Ruby By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
US Army General Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
Flood Alert For Kathmandu And Other Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 43 minutes ago
6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Kills At Least 82 In Indonesia By Agencies 13 hours, 45 minutes ago

The Latest

SDGs Represent The Most Comprehensive Development Agenda By Pradeep Kumar Gyawali Aug 06, 2018
Nepali Cricket Team Return Home With Historic ODI Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2018
Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer, Celebrates Friendship Day Posts 'Bald Is Beautiful' Picture By Agencies Aug 06, 2018
India Captain Virat Kohli Becomes World Number One Test Batsman By Agencies Aug 06, 2018
2 Persons Killed And 11 Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2018
Energy Minister Pun Inspected 220 kV Kathmandu-Trishuli Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75