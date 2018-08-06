Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer, Celebrates Friendship Day Posts 'Bald Is Beautiful' Picture

Aug. 6, 2018, 10:40 a.m.

Sonali Bendre, battling cancer in New York, has no plans to not celebrate Friendship Day, especially when she's been joined by her best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi. On Sunday, Sonali shared a sneak peek of her Friendship Day celebrations with a new Instagram post, which also came with the foot-note:

Sonali.jpg

"Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime." Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in the Big Apple and appears to have begun with chemotherapy sessions. The 43-year-old actress has been keeping her fans and well-wishers updated with powerful posts on social media and Sunday's post is just one such.

Sonali with son.jpg

"This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy," read an excerpt from Sonali Bendre's post.

In her post, she also revealed that Sussanne and Gayatri flew into New York just to be with her on the special day. "I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are)."

Sonali 3.jpg

While Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi are setting friendship goals, the man behind the camera is none other than Hrithik Roshan:

Last week, Sonali's filmmaker husband Goldie Behl tweeted to say that the actress is stable and doing fine with the treatment.

She followed it up with a post about how maturely her 12-year-old son Ranveer has been dealing with her medical condition.

Courtesy story and picture: NDTV

Agencies

