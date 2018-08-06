US Army General Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Chhetri

Indo-pacific command and Deputy Commander, Lieutenant General Bryan Fenton paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Rajendra Chhetri at Nepal Army Headquarter.

Lieutenant General Fenton also handed over CoAS General Cheetri 'THE LEGION OF MERIT (Degree of Commander)' on behalf of United States Armed Forces.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, CoAS General Chhetri and Lieutenant General Fenton also discussed matter of mutual interest.