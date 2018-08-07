4 People Including A child Die In Drowning

Four people died in four separate drowning incidents in Bhojpur, Saptari, Kapilvastu and Dolakha district.

Thirteen years old Balkumar Tamang of Aahalsadha of Bhojpur Municipality- 2 died while swimming at public pond on Monday.

Similarly, nine years old daughter of Kiran Yadav of Budhibhumi Municipality-10 drowned and died when she was playing ground near her house.

In another incident, Bishnumaya Kadka, 34, of Kalinchowk Rural Municipality-6 drowned and dead while crossing the river.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, an unidentified woman around 55 was found dead near Mahuli river of Agnisayar Krishnasabaran Rural Municipality-10.