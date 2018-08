A motorcyclist Birbahadur Gurung, 60, was killed early Monday in a crash involving a tipper, Police said. Gurung was pronounced dead at Lumbini Hospital. However, pillion 58 years old Holi Maya Gurung is undergoing treatment in a serious condition.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a scooter heading east to Butwal hit by a tipper at Buddhanagar of Saina Maina Muncipality-5, police said.

The driver of the tipper is in police custody. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.