Multinational Communication Interoperability Program (MCIP) Launched

Aug. 7, 2018, 12:05 p.m.

Major General Prabhu Ram Sharma (DGMO) inaugurated Multinational Communication Interoperability Program (MCIP) Pacific Endeavor-18 (PE-18) amid a function in Kathmandu.

This communication technology is widely used to communicate during rescue mission in disasters. Participated by 270 participants from 20 countries, the exercise will continue till August 17.

Group photo.jpg

Those countries involve in the exercise are Australia, Bangladesh, Fiji, France, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Magnolia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, Vietnam and The United States of America.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, Communication regarding the practice Multinational Communication Interoperability Program (MCIP) launched). Organized jointly by Nepal Army and United States Pacific Command (USPACOM), MCIP exercise is conducted to see the Compatibility/ Interoperability of instruments.

Since Asia and Pacific Region is vulnerable to disaster, this exercise has been continue since 2004 to make effective communication system in Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR)

