Priyanka Chopra Hides Engagement Ring

It’s old news that Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are engaged, but Chopra is not ready to talk to paparazzi about it.

In a video that went viral on Instagram today, Chopra is seen taking off her engagement ring at the Delhi airport before stepping out and facing the press.

Well known Bollywood photo journalist Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “#PriyankaChopra arriving in Delhi after attending #NickJonas’ concert in Singapore.”

In just under six hours, the video had over 300,000 views.

