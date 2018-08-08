COAS General Chhetri Unveils King Prithvi Narayan Shah’s Statue

COAS General Rajendra Chhetri Unveils King Prithvi Narayan Shah’s Statue

Aug. 8, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

COAS General Rajendra Chhetri unveiled full body statue of King Prithvi Narayan Shah constructed in the premises of Nepal Army Headquarter Bhadrakali.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Bank Board Approves $100 Million To Help Financial Sector Reforms In Nepal
Aug 08, 2018
COAS General Chhetri Opens Disaster Training Center
Aug 08, 2018
Government To Abide Agreement: Dr.KC
Aug 08, 2018
Minister Pun Stresses The Need For Reliable Weather Forecasting
Aug 07, 2018
4 People Including A child Die In Drowning
Aug 07, 2018

More on News

Women Activist Demand Capital Punishment By News Desk 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
4 Killed And 17 Injured In a Bus Accident In Chitwan, 1 Dies Motorbike Accident By News Desk 11 hours, 1 minute ago
COAS General Chhetri Opens Disaster Training Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
Madras High Court Will Decide The Row Over Burial of DMK Leader M Karunanidhi By Agencies 14 hours, 49 minutes ago
Government To Abide Agreement: Dr.KC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 51 minutes ago
Minister Pun Stresses The Need For Reliable Weather Forecasting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank Board Approves $100 Million To Help Financial Sector Reforms In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2018
Prominent Artist Manuj Babu Mishra Dies At the Age Of 83: Rabindra Mishra Bereaved By News Desk Aug 08, 2018
Largest Wildfire In Californian History Will Burn For All Of August By Agencies Aug 08, 2018
#OnTheUp: Kohli’s heroics and Borren’s tribute to Nepal By Agencies Aug 08, 2018
Tibet-Kathmandu Rail Link: Nepal Expecting China To Settle For Grant Agreement By Agencies Aug 08, 2018
Liverpool Complete Impressive Pre-season With Victory Over Torino By Agencies Aug 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75