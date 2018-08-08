Liverpool Complete Impressive Pre-season With Victory Over Torino

Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum and Daniel Sturridge all found the net as Liverpool completed their pre-season with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Torino at Anfield.

Next up for the Reds is West Ham at home in their Premier League opener on Sunday. On this basis, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in good shape and are prepared to challenge Manchester City at the top of the English game.

Klopp picked a strong side, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Firmino all starting. The latter opened the scoring after 20 minutes, but not before Fabinho had dragged wide a penalty kick from the spot. Wijnaldum added a second not long after as the hosts tore apart Torino in the final third.

The Italian visitors pulled one back from Andrea Belotti, who headed home from close range to beat Alisson Becker.

However, the Reds restored their two-goal lead in the second half when Sturridge continued his pre-season hot streak with a glancing header from a Xherdan Shaqiri cross.