Madras High Court Will Decide The Row Over Burial of DMK Leader M Karunanidhi

DMK president M Karunanidhi died in Chennai after prolonged illness. The 94-year old leader's end came yesterday.

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted after the Tamil Nadu government refused the permission Karunanidhi’s family’s request for a burial place near Anna Samadhi where CN Annadurai MGR and Jayalalithaa were buried. Instead, the state government offered 2 acres of lands near Gandhi Mandapam.

Veteran Indian leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi passed away after battling illness at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. “With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 06.10 pm. Despite the possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond,” the hospital said in its medical bulletin.

“We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide,” the hospital further said.

A pall of gloom has descended on the Gopalapuram residence of Karunanidhi. DMK workers were seen breaking down after Kauvery Hospital released a statement that the DMK chief was no more.

Karunanidhi’s body will be kept at his Gopalapuram residence till 1 am before taken to Rajaji Hall via the CIT Colony Residence of his daughter Kanimozhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan are among the leaders who will pay last respects to the Dravidian stalwart tomorrow. READ | DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi passes away at 94.

Courtesy: Indian Express