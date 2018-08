It was a week of fascinating cricket contests – if England staved off India, and Virat Kohli, to win the Edgbaston Test, Nepal made history by winning their first one-day international.

The Edgbaston Test oscillated wildly. In the end, England came out on top to celebrate their 1000th Test match with a win.

Courtesy: https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/795119