Brad Pitt Fires Back At Angelina Jolie's Child Support Claims

Brad Pitt is disputing Angelina Jolie's claims that he has not paid "meaningful" child support.

Aug. 9, 2018, 8:50 a.m.

In a court filing obtained by CNN on Wednesday, Pitt's attorney Lance Spiegel states that the actor loaned Jolie $8 million to purchase her current residence and paid $1.3 million in "bills" for the benefit of Jolie and their six children since their split in 2016. Pitt's attorney also calls Jolie's filing a "thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage."

This latest public row in their divorce proceedings comes after Jolie's claim in court documents on Tuesday that Pitt has not paid adequate child support.

"[Pitt] has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation," Jolie's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, wrote in Tuesday's filing.

DeJean goes on to state that Jolie would like the court to have Pitt pay her the money she is owed.

"Given that the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order," the documents state.

A source close to Pitt told CNN, "It is sad that someone would deliberately misrepresent the situation, especially after Brad has continued to fulfill his commitments."

The couple separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and filed for divorce shortly after.

Pitt and Jolie have three sons and three daughters, ages 17 and under. Jolie has sought sole custody of the children.

In June, Pitt and Jolie's custody battle hit a fever pitch and a judge required Jolie tell their children that the "court has determined that not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," that they are "safe with their father," and that having a healthy relationship with both parents is "critical."

The order outlined a shared custody schedule for the summer in which the children would split their time between Los Angeles and London, with Jolie maintaining primary physical custody.

