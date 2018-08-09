Police Held 4 Persons With 30 Musk Pods

Police Held 4 Persons With 30 Musk Pods

Aug. 9, 2018, 2:21 p.m.

A team of Durbarmarg police station has arrested four smugglers along with 30 musk pods from Jyatha in Kathmandu. The accused has been identified as Dipak Nepali, 28, a resident of swyambhu, Arpan Sunuwar, 18, of Sinamangal, Ujjwal Pandey, 17, of Ramechaap and Jeevan Basnet, 22, of Chabahil.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, police arrested Arpan Sunuwar while he was planning to sell the musk of protected deer. Sunuwar was carrying the Musk pods in his bag.

According to the National Park and Wildlife Conservation Act, 1973, anyone involved in the trade of protected species could be slapped with a fine of up to Rs 100,000 and a jail term of five to 15 years.

Deer musk is a substance with a persistent odor, obtained from a gland of the male musk deer. Musk deer—more commonly known as Kasturi in Nepal—of the Himalayas is one of the most endangered species in the region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

53 Year Old Woman Raped In Jhapa
Aug 09, 2018
Minister Yadav Inspected Oil Industry
Aug 09, 2018
2 Die Of Accidental Electrocution In Kaski And Rautahat
Aug 09, 2018
Aviotrace Nepal Conducts Seminar On EASA Aircraft Engineering
Aug 09, 2018
Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero Announces The Top 20 Teenagers Of 2018
Aug 09, 2018

More on Enviornment

Largest Wildfire In Californian History Will Burn For All Of August By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Global Warming To Increase Water In South Asian Rivers By Saleem Shaikh 1 day, 23 hours ago
Earth At Risk Of Entering ‘Hothouse’ By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Dolphin Population Declines In India’s Only Dolphin Sanctuary By Mohd Imran Khan 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Monsoon Activates All Over Nepal, Heavy Rains Will Likely On Saturday and Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Clean Environment Campaign 2018 By Batu Uprety 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

53 Year Old Woman Raped In Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2018
Indigenous Peoples Have A Profound Spiritual Connection By António Guterres Aug 09, 2018
Kathmandu Valley Celebrates Ghanta Karna Festival By Agencies Aug 09, 2018
Minister Yadav Inspected Oil Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2018
2 Die Of Accidental Electrocution In Kaski And Rautahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2018
Parker Solar Probe: How Nasa Is Trying To 'Touch' The Sun By Agencies Aug 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75