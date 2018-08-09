Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero Announces The Top 20 Teenagers Of 2018

Wai Wai and Glocal Pvt. Ltd. together have unveiled the list of 20 brightest and influential Nepali teenagers under the age of 20. These teenagers are from various diverse fields ranging from social work, child right activism, computer programming, science, journalism, technology, and entrepreneurship among others.

According to press release issued by Wai Wai and Glocal Pvt. Ltd., the annual list of game changers seeks to recognize and honor the exceptional teenagers from various fields. Glocal’s 20 under 20 is an umbrella title for 20 early change makers, who are teenagers from diverse fields, stepping out to create an impact in the society.

Releasing the list, Asish Thakur, Executive Director of Glocal Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are unveiling this list for the second year now and so far, I am delighted to see these young minds grow and thereby help their society prosper. In one hand, they have proved to be a strong team of likeminded teens and in another, the future leaders.”

The selected teens are:

Aanchal Adhikari (19 years), Kathmandu

Aashutosh Sapkota (18), Biratnagar

Abhishek Adhikari (19), Dharan

Amit Khanal (16), Butwal

Anil Pradhan (16), Jhapa

Anisha Ruchal (15), Dhankuta

Bikalpa Dhungana (19), Tanahun

Deepa Adhikari (19), Pokhara

Deepshika Ghimire (18), Makwanpur

Dipisha Bhujel (16), Rasuwa

Kovid Raj Panthy (14), Lamjung

Nibesh Baral (17), Pokhara

Palisha Shakya (14), Lalitpur

Prashansha KC (17), Rukum

Rhythm Sah (17), Morang

Sahil Kumar Gupta (15), Janakpur

Saugat Tiwari (19), Chiwan

Sudarshan Subedi (18), Okhaldhunga

Swornim Shrestha (17), Sindhupalchowk

Yatish Ojha (18), Jhapa

The 20 young inspiring changemakers were selected by a respected jury panel through an intense selection round for the impacts they have created in the society. These teenagers were selected from a pool of 530+ applications from across the nation. The selected teenagers will be honored amidst the Grand celebration of Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018 award on September 1, 2018 at Soaltee Crowne Plaza.

Throughout the year, Glocal’s 20 under 20 shall work cohesively for identification of opportunity, fostering networking and collaboration and doing works to create an impact in the society. They are expected to use their existing knowledge and experience to initiate works and enhance their leadership and other qualities. Also, paving their way towards becoming future leaders by being interactive and proactive.

Stories of these youths will be published at Glocal Khabar. For info about Glocal’s 20under20, visit:http://glocalteenhero.com/20under20/

Meanwhile, the list of 6 finalists for Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018, the only national platform in Nepal to recognize and honor the outstanding teenagers, is also going to be announced soon. Congratulations to Glocal’s 20 under 20 !