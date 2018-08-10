Despacito Rapper 'Robbed By Impersonator'

A thief impersonating Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has reportedly stolen 2 million euros ($2.3m; £1.8m) worth of jewels from his hotel room in Spain.

Aug. 10, 2018, 8:59 a.m.

A thief impersonating Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has reportedly stolen 2 million euros ($2.3m; £1.8m) worth of jewels from his hotel room in Spain.

Spanish paper Las Provincias reports a man posing as the performer, real name Ramon Luis Ayala, phoned staff at his Valencia hotel to open the room's safe.

Daddy Yankee sings the popular song Despacito with fellow Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi.

The artist is currently touring Europe.

Daddy Yankee's representatives Nevarez PR confirmed the robbery in a Twitter post in Spanish.

The post says a law firm has been hired, and they will make no further statements so as not to hinder the police investigation.

Valencia police also reportedly confirmed they were investigating the theft of jewels and cash from a hotel, but did not name the victim.

Daddy Yankee was staying at the Meliá Valencia in the north of the city, according to Las Provincias.

He and his entourage reportedly discovered the theft on Tuesday night and called the police. Officers brought in a forensic team to examine the scene.

Reportedly two rooms were robbed, one with the safe containing the jewels and the other with thousands of dollars in cash.

Despite the theft, Daddy Yankee will continue his tour with a performance in Martigues, France on Thursday night.

News Courtesy: BBC

Agencies

