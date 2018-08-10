Don’t Discourage Police: Home Minister Thapa

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa defended police’s action in recent incidents in child kidnapping saying two abductors were killed in police encounter.

Aug. 10, 2018, 12:08 p.m.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa defended police’s action in recent incidents in child kidnapping saying two abductors were killed in police encounter. “Don’t exagirate the incidents as police fired bullet only after two abductors fire bullet to Nepal Police,” said Home Minister Thapa.

“Police team had done a very praiseworthy operation reaching to the crimanals,” said Home Minister Thapa. Abductors Gopal Tamang and Ajaya Tamang abducted 11 year old child Nisan Khadka and killed him last week. In police search operation, two abductors killed. “Some elements are floating rumour of fake encounter to demoralize the police,” said Home Minister Thapa reports Dessanchar in Bharatpur.

Courtesy: Deshsanchar

News Desk

