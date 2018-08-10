Myanmar’s Businessmen To Invest In Nepal

A high level business delegation of Myanmar led by Ko Ko Latt held a meeting with the officials of Confederation of Nepalese Industry (CNI). According to a press release issued by CNI, CNI delegation was led by chairperson of CNI Haribhakta Sharma and other senior office bearers took part in the bilateral meeting.

During the meeting, industrialists and businessmen from both Nepal and Myanmar stressed the need to improve the trade between the two countries. Welcoming the delegation, CNI Chairperson Sharma said that there is immense possibility to expand business to business relations between Nepal and Myanmar.

“Despite our old bilateral ties, Nepal and Myanmar is yet to attract the investments from both the countries,” said Sharma. CNI chair Sharma urged Myanmar’s business delegation to come to invest in Nepal.

Addressing the meeting head of delegation of Myanmar Ko Ko Latt said that Myanmar has greatly liberalized its economy following the political reform. He said that Lumbini is major attractions for Myanmar’s people as it is the birth place of Buddha. He said that annually over 25000 pilgrims are visiting Lumbini. “If Nepal and Myanmar is directly connected by air, volume of Myanmar’s tourists will drastically increase in Nepal,” said Latt.

Led by Ko Ko Latt, a tourism entrepreneur, Myanmar business delegation includes Chit KoKo Lin, Tint Naing, Aung Bo Bo, Hla Min, Then Htike, Thu Zaw, KanokwanYoopuet, Pradeep Kumar, Sandeep Bhusal, Basu Wagle and BishnuWagle.

This group represents different business groups including tourism, mining, construction, industry, trade and jewelers.



