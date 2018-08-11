70 Years Old Raped Nine Years Old Girl

Aug. 11, 2018, 8:21 a.m.

Seventy years old person raped Nine years old girl in Arjun Dhara of Jhapa district. According to Area Police office Birtamod, the old abducted the girl child and raped her taking to cow shed.

He entered the home at midday when she was alone in the home. After raping children, the old man was hiding in a home in Kalikasthan. “Although the incident occurred mid-day, the case was registered at the evening. The accused old man in police custody and the children is admitted to Manmohan Hospital in Birtamod.

This is the second rape case in a week in Arjundhara. Last week, fifteen years old boy raped four years old girl child in the areas reports Umakanta Khanal in Deshsanchar.

News Desk

