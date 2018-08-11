Man, Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl With Mental Retardation, Arrested

Man, Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl With Mental Retardation, Arrested

Aug. 11, 2018, 8:40 p.m.

A minor girl with mental retardation was allegedly raped by her house owner in Jorpati of Kathmandu district when her parents were sleeping, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on last Saturday and the accused Hari Prasad Timilsina,59, had been arrested, police informed. 14 years old girl was raped when she was using rest room.

According to police, the accused was in judicial custody and police is further investigating. Maternity hospital has already conducted the medical check-up and police is waiting the final report.

Courtesy: Dessanchar.com

News Desk

'Tibetans Ready To Be Part Of China, If Allowed To Preserve Culture'
Aug 11, 2018
Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand
Aug 11, 2018
Veteran Nepali Politician Bharat Sumsher Rana No More
Aug 11, 2018
3 Die In Road Accidents In Chitwan And Bhaktapur
Aug 11, 2018
70 Years Old Raped Nine Years Old Girl
Aug 11, 2018

More on News

Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand By News Desk 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
Veteran Nepali Politician Bharat Sumsher Rana No More By News Desk 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
3 Die In Road Accidents In Chitwan And Bhaktapur By News Desk 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
70 Years Old Raped Nine Years Old Girl By News Desk 16 hours, 12 minutes ago
3 Persons Dies In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
A Motorcyclist Dies In A Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

'Tibetans Ready To Be Part Of China, If Allowed To Preserve Culture' By News Desk Aug 11, 2018
400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Cross-border Transmission Line To Shutdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2018
7th Kathmandu Sustainable Urban Mobility Forum Conducted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2018
Stolen Plane Crashes After Unauthorized Takeoff At Seattle Airport By Agencies Aug 11, 2018
Manchester United Registers Victory : Paul Pogba Posts Goal By Agencies Aug 11, 2018
NEA And Api Sign Agreement To Use Chameliya’s Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75