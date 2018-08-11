NEA And Api Sign Agreement To Use Chameliya’s Transmission Line

NEA And Api Sign Agreement To Use Chameliya’s Transmission Line

Aug. 11, 2018, 8:19 a.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority and Api-Power Company have signed Greed Connection agreement for 40 MW Upper Chameliya Hydro power Project. According to a press release issued by NEA, Managing Director of Api Power Mahendra Neupane and General Manager of NEA’s Grid Division Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha signed the agreement.

As per the agreement, the transmission line will be used to evacuate the power generated by Upper Chameliya to Balanch Substation in Dhanghadhi. Api Hydro-power has already completed 8.5 MW Naugadh Gadh project and 8 MW upper Naugadh is now final stage of completion.

Photo courtesy: Urjakhabar.com

