Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand

Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand

Aug. 11, 2018, 4:08 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli told Dr. Govinda K.C that it took him a time to understand his demand. Prime Minister Oli also told Dr. KC that he shares his mission.

With the invitation of prime minister Oli, Dr. KC hold meeting with Prime Minister Oli in Baluwatar today. Dr. KC demanded to implement the agreement signed with him as stipulated period.

Prime Minister Oli assured Dr. KC that he will leave no stone to implement the agreement saying that it will take a time to implement such a sensational issue.

Dr. KC reportedly told Prime Minister Oli that he will go for another round of hunger strike if government will show reluctance to fulfill his demand for medical reform.

Photo and news story courtesy: Deepa Dahal/Deshsanchar

News Desk

Veteran Nepali Politician Bharat Sumsher Rana No More
Aug 11, 2018
3 Die In Road Accidents In Chitwan And Bhaktapur
Aug 11, 2018
70 Years Old Raped Nine Years Old Girl
Aug 11, 2018
Don’t Discourage Police: Home Minister Thapa
Aug 10, 2018
Nepal-Railway: Janakpur-Jayanagar Line Trial Successfully
Aug 09, 2018

More on News

Veteran Nepali Politician Bharat Sumsher Rana No More By News Desk 3 hours ago
3 Die In Road Accidents In Chitwan And Bhaktapur By News Desk 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
70 Years Old Raped Nine Years Old Girl By News Desk 10 hours, 33 minutes ago
3 Persons Dies In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
A Motorcyclist Dies In A Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal- India Armed Police Force Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

7th Kathmandu Sustainable Urban Mobility Forum Conducted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2018
Stolen Plane Crashes After Unauthorized Takeoff At Seattle Airport By Agencies Aug 11, 2018
Manchester United Registers Victory : Paul Pogba Posts Goal By Agencies Aug 11, 2018
NEA And Api Sign Agreement To Use Chameliya’s Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2018
Nepal and Bangladesh Have Immense Possibilities to Share Energy By Barshaman Pun Aug 10, 2018
Himalayan Climate Initiative Search Sustainable Solutions For Recyclable Plastics By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75