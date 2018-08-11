Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli told Dr. Govinda K.C that it took him a time to understand his demand. Prime Minister Oli also told Dr. KC that he shares his mission.

With the invitation of prime minister Oli, Dr. KC hold meeting with Prime Minister Oli in Baluwatar today. Dr. KC demanded to implement the agreement signed with him as stipulated period.

Prime Minister Oli assured Dr. KC that he will leave no stone to implement the agreement saying that it will take a time to implement such a sensational issue.

Dr. KC reportedly told Prime Minister Oli that he will go for another round of hunger strike if government will show reluctance to fulfill his demand for medical reform.

Photo and news story courtesy: Deepa Dahal/Deshsanchar