Veteran Nepali Politician Bharat Sumsher Rana No More

Veteran Nepali Politician Bharat Sumsher Rana has died in Kolkata. According to his family sources, ninety-year old Rana died in Kolkata Hospital Today. He was suffering from cancer and heart related ailment.

Quoting his son Pradeep Sumsher Rana, nephew Udaya Sumsher Rana said, as his wish, late Rana’s body will be handed over to the hospital and no religious ritual will be performed.

Founder of Gorkha Dal, main opposition party of 1960s elections, Rana later merged with Nepali Congress after dissolution of multi-party system. He also holds the position of Treasurer of Nepali Congress.

After dissolution of multi-party democracy, his property was confiscated declaring his anti-national on charge of treachery. After the restoration of democracy in 1990, late Rana returned to Nepal and actively involved in Nepali politics. He returned Kolkata expressing his disenchantment with politics.

Son of Mrigendra Sumsher, late Rana, one the most controversial figure in Nepali politics, has two sons and wife. His brother Jagadish Sumsher Rana died last year in Shimla India.

His younger brother Sagar Sumsher Rana is active in Nepali Congress politics. In his book, Rebel Bharat Sumsher Rana, he told historian Rajesh Gautam many things about his life, politics.

Courtesy: Deshsanchar