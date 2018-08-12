Exercising Too Much Could Worsen Mental Health, Study Suggests

The optimum amount to exercise is 45 minutes three to five times a week for the greatest benefits to mental health

Aug. 12, 2018, 11:10 a.m.

It’s a widely-held belief that exercise improves mental health, and a new study of 1.2 million Americans has added significant weight to the theory.

However, the researchers also found that exercising too much actually has a detrimental effect on one’s mental wellness.

The study, conducted by Yale University and the University of Oxford and published in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal, concluded that people who exercise report having 1.5 fewer days of poor mental health a month, compared to people who do not exercise at all.

While all types of activity appeared to improve mental health, the most effective ones were found to be team sports, cycling, aerobics and going to the gym, according to the largest observational study of its kind.

The researchers drew their conclusions by analyzing data from 1.2 million adults across all 50 US states that completed the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

The data took into account demographics as well as information about participants' physical health, mental health and health behaviors, but aside from depression, mental health disorders were not included.

Participants were asked to estimate how many days in the past 30 days they would rate their mental health as “not good” based on stress, depression and emotional problems. They were also asked how often they exercised in the past 30 days outside of their regular job, as well as how many times a week or month they did this exercise and for how long.

The researchers took into account age, race, gender, marital status, income, education level, employment status, BMI, self-reported physical health and previous diagnosis of depression.

Researchers concluded that 45 minutes of exercise three to five times a week was the optimum amount of time for the greatest benefits to mental health.

They found that the average person experienced 3.4 days of poor mental health each month.

However, compared to people who reported doing no exercise, people who exercised reported 1.5 fewer days of poor mental health each month – a reduction of 43.2 per cent. Although certain activities appeared to have a greater positive effect than others, even completing household chores was associated with a reduction in poor mental health days of around 10 per cent.

While previous studies have suggested links between staying active and improving mental health - earlier this year, for example, research by the University of Limerick found lifting weights is associated “with a significant reduction in depressive symptoms” - it is still somewhat unclear whether inactivity is a symptom of or contributor to poor mental health. The authors of the new research note that their study cannot confirm cause and effect.

“Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and there is an urgent need to find ways to improve mental health through population health campaigns,” says Dr Adam Chekroud, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University, and Chief Scientist at Spring Health, USA.

“Exercise is associated with a lower mental health burden across people no matter their age, race, gender, household income and education level.

“Excitingly, the specifics of the regime, like the type, duration, and frequency, played an important role in this association. We are now using this to try and personalize exercise recommendations, and match people with a specific exercise regime that helps improve their mental health.”

But how often and how much you exercise plays a role too - exercising more or less than 30-60 minutes between three and five times a week decreases the benefits of exercising on your mental health.

Working out for more than 90 minutes a day was still linked to reduced number of mental health days than not exercising at all, but hitting the gym for more than three hours a day was associated with worse mental health than not exercising at all.

The authors suggest that people doing extreme amounts of exercise might have obsessive characteristics which could place them at greater risk of poor mental health.

“Previously, people have believed that the more exercise you do, the better your mental health, but our study suggests that this is not the case. Doing exercise more than 23 times a month, or exercising for longer than 90 minute sessions is associated with worse mental health,” continues Dr Chekroud.

“Our finding that team sports are associated with the lowest mental health burden may indicate that social activities promote resilience and reduce depression by reducing social withdrawal and isolation, giving social sports an edge over other kinds.”

Dr Gary Cooney, Gartnavel Royal Hospital, and Glasgow, comments: “There is gathering interest and momentum around research into exercise as a treatment for mental health disorders.

“The appeal is multifaceted: patients, particularly those reluctant to pursue medication or psychological approaches, are drawn to the self efficacy of exercise, the ability to attain a degree of agency in their own process of recovery.

“Mental health professionals, for their part, recognize the urgent need to address the comparatively poor physical health outcomes in the psychiatric patient population. With very high rates of physical comorbidity, and marked reductions in life expectancy, an intervention that might improve both mental and physical health is of particular clinical interest.”

Courtesy: Independent

RACHEL HOSIE

More on Health

MG A New Dangerous And Common STD By Agencies 5 days ago
Hepatitis E Cases Rises In Kathmandu By Agencies 6 days, 22 hours ago
DPR Korea And Timor-Leste Eliminate Measles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
55 Out of Out Of 100 Babies breastfed in Nepal: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Breast Feeding Provides The Strongest Foundation For Lifelong Health And Optimal Nutrition By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh 1 week, 4 days ago
South-East Asian Parliamentarians Commits To Health of Women, Children and Adolescents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal: A Country In Transition By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Aug 12, 2018
Prachanda To Visit China And India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2018
4 Drug Traffickers In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2018
Gerard Pique: Barcelona And Spain Confirms International Retirement By Agencies Aug 12, 2018
Premier League results: Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace & Watford Win By Agencies Aug 12, 2018
Nobel Prize-Winning Author VS Naipaul Dies Aged 85 By Agencies Aug 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75