Premier League results: Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace & Watford Win

Chelsea opened their Premier League campaign with victory against Huddersfield, while Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Watford also made winning starts.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri gave a debut to the world's most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, while another summer signing, Jorginho, scored a penalty in a 3-0 away win, with Pedro and N'Golo Kante also on target.

In the day's late kick-off, Wolves twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home with Everton. New £50m signing Richarlison scored twice on his debut, while Phil Jagielka was sent off five minutes before half-time.

In the early start, England's World Cup stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli started against Newcastle in Tottenham's 2-1 victory at St James' Park.

Spurs needed goalline technology for their opener, as replays showed Jan Vertonghen's header had crossed the line by 9mm.

Joselu equalised for the Magpies, before Alli headed in the winner in the 18th minute.

Roberto Pereyra scored twice, including a stunning volley, as Watford beat Brighton 2-0.

Fulham's return to the top flight ended in defeat as Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha gave Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage, while fellow new boys Cardiff lost 2-0 to Bournemouth after goals from Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.

On Friday night, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw were on the scoresheet as Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 2-1 Leicester

Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham

Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff

Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea

Watford 2-0 Brighton

Wolves 2-2 Everton

Scottish champions Celtic fell to a 1-0 defeat against Hearts, which came on the back of their 1-1 draw with AEK Athens in Champions League qualifying earlier in the week.

In the Championship, Leeds thrashed Derby 4-1 away from home, Middlesbrough continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win against Birmingham to go top, while West Brom got their first win of the season, beating Norwich 4-3.

Ex-England, Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley midfielder Joey Barton got his first win as Fleetwood manager, win a 2-0 victory against Oxford United in League One.

News Courtesy: BBC