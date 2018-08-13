2 Die And 4 Injure In Vehicle Accidents

Two local people have been killed in motor vehicle accidents in Palpa and Dang. On Sunday, August 12, 2018, an out of control bolero vehicle hit five pedestrians walking in Badhigyan of Tansen Municipality.

Out of them nine month old Nisan Basyal son of 26 years old Laxmi Basyal died at Palpa Mission Hospital during the treatment. Four other were admitted to the hospital. Diver and jeep under police custody.

Similarly, 35 years old Mohani Chaudhary of SanginagarRural Municiaplity-5 of Dang district died in a motorcycle accident. She died when the motorbike she was travelling fall 200 meter the hill. The motorcycle was reportedly in over speed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver and single occupant of the vehicle was traveling south on Peerless Road when the vehicle left the east side of the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, preliminary results of an examination confirm that Chaudhary died from injuries sustained in the crash. The death remains under investigation by the Police office.

Police Arrested Five Persons With Red Panda’s Skin

Metropolitan Police Kathmandu has arrested five persons along with a piece of lather of endangered red panda.

Those arrested were Ashok Rai (27), Santosh Rai (31) of Okhaldhunga, Ramesh Poudel(23) of Kathmandu, Milan Gurung (21) of Khotang and Jank Kumar Chamling (38) of Pancthar.