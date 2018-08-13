2 Die And 4 Injure In Vehicle Accidents

2 Die And 4 Injure In Vehicle Accidents

Aug. 13, 2018, 11:21 a.m.

Two local people have been killed in motor vehicle accidents in Palpa and Dang. On Sunday, August 12, 2018, an out of control bolero vehicle hit five pedestrians walking in Badhigyan of Tansen Municipality.

Out of them nine month old Nisan Basyal son of 26 years old Laxmi Basyal died at Palpa Mission Hospital during the treatment. Four other were admitted to the hospital. Diver and jeep under police custody.

Similarly, 35 years old Mohani Chaudhary of SanginagarRural Municiaplity-5 of Dang district died in a motorcycle accident. She died when the motorbike she was travelling fall 200 meter the hill. The motorcycle was reportedly in over speed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver and single occupant of the vehicle was traveling south on Peerless Road when the vehicle left the east side of the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, preliminary results of an examination confirm that Chaudhary died from injuries sustained in the crash. The death remains under investigation by the Police office.

Police Arrested Five Persons With Red Panda’s Skin

Metropolitan Police Kathmandu has arrested five persons along with a piece of lather of endangered red panda.

Those arrested were Ashok Rai (27), Santosh Rai (31) of Okhaldhunga, Ramesh Poudel(23) of Kathmandu, Milan Gurung (21) of Khotang and Jank Kumar Chamling (38) of Pancthar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Arrested Five Persons With Red Panda’s Skin
Aug 13, 2018
Prachanda To Visit China And India In September
Aug 12, 2018
4 Drug Traffickers In Police Custody
Aug 12, 2018
400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Cross-border Transmission Line To Shutdown
Aug 11, 2018
7th Kathmandu Sustainable Urban Mobility Forum Conducted
Aug 11, 2018

More on News

Police Arrested Five Persons With Red Panda’s Skin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
At least 39 people Including 12 Children Killed In Arms Depot Blast In Syria's By Agencies 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
2 Die In Motorbike Accidents By News Desk 23 hours, 43 minutes ago
Nepal Celebrates International Youth Day By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
Bhutan Gets 15 Times More Aid From India Than Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
Prachanda To Visit China And India In September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Kashmir Conflict: Conundrum Between India and Pakistan By Krishna Prasad Subedi Aug 13, 2018
We Were Deserved To Lose: Indian Captain Virat Kohli By Agencies Aug 13, 2018
Parker Solar Probe Mission Launches To Touch The Sun By Agencies Aug 13, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores In Juventus v Juventus B Match By Agencies Aug 13, 2018
Tim Weah Joins Neymar On Target As PSG Begin Ligue 1 Campaign With Win By Agencies Aug 13, 2018
Nepal: Five Months of Oli’s Rule: A Disappointment? By Dr. S. Chandrasekharan Aug 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75