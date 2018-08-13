We Were Deserved To Lose: Indian Captain Virat Kohli

We Were Deserved To Lose: Indian Captain Virat Kohli

Aug. 13, 2018, 10:58 a.m.

India captain Virat Kohli did not mince his words after his team suffered an innings and 159 runs defeat against England at Lord's on Sunday.

Kohli said that the difficult batting conditions can't be blamed for the loss. He said, "Can't really think about conditions when you're playing the game.”

You can't sit and crib about these things. Sometimes the rub of the green won't go your way. Even when the ball's doing a bit, you have to pitch it in the right areas. Their guys were relentless, they made us work for the runs," Kohli said.

"Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable, I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. Chance to correct that next game," Kohli said. Kohli said he's confident that he will recover ahead of the third Test.

"Five days to go, should be okay. Lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I'll be fine in five days time," Kohli added

It was the second defeat in as many matches for Kohli's side as they now find themselves 0-2 down in the five-match series.

A disappointed Kohli after the match said his team deserved to lose the match at the Home of Cricket.

"Not proud of the way we've played. First time in the last five Tests that we've been outplayed. We deserved to lose this game, the way we went about things," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The third Test starts from August 18 at Trent Bridge

Courtesy: India Today

Agencies

