3 Men Raped 17 Year Old Girl In Udayapur

Aug. 14, 2018, 12:43 p.m.

A 17 years old girl was gang raped by three men in Chaudandigadhi Municipality-10 of Udayapur district. The accused lured the girl while she was in the bus park of Triyouga Municipality-12 and took her to a forest and raped her one by one.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, the girl was raped by Bikash Pariyar, 26, of Triyoga Municipality-12, and his two friends. Pariyar is now under police custody. Police are now searching two of Pariyar’s friends who are still at large. The girl was admitted to the hospital for further check up.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

