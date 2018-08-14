Imran Khan To Take Oath As PM Of Pakistan On August 18

Imran Khan To Take Oath As PM Of Pakistan On August 18

Aug. 14, 2018, 12:08 p.m.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will take the oath of prime minister of Pakistan on August 18, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry sid Monday.

Speaking to the media after taking oath in a ceremony held at the Parliament House, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Imran Khan will take oath of prime minister office on 18th of this month.”

He went on to PTI will discuss about the Punjab chief minister and cabinet portfolios in an important meeting to be held today at Imran Khan’s Banigala residence.

The PTI leader said selection of the provincial chief executive is very crucial for us because the masses have pinned high hopes from the party.

The inaugural session of newly elected National Assembly held on Monday. Today marked a successful transition to the third parliament in a row when the newly-elected 324 members of the NA took oath as the lawmakers of 15th Assembly.

The MNAs were sworn in by outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. This was followed by signing the ‘Roll of Members’.

Election for the speaker and deputy speaker as well as Leader of the House will also take place during the session on 15th.

Courtesy: thenews.com.pk

News Desk

