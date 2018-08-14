Motorcycles Kill Three In Dhanusha, Dang And Saptari

Four persons died and one seriously injured in four different road accidents occurred in Dang, Saptari, Dhanusha and Rolpa Districts. Out of four, three dead in motorcycle accidents. According to a Daily News Bulletin issued by Nepal Police, all four incidents were taken place in Sunday and Monday.

Thirty one years old Prabin Budha of Gorahi Sub Municipality died in Dang. Ra 1 Pa number motorbike hit Budha at Milan Chwok when a motorcycle hit him. He died in a hospital while undergoing treatment.

Motorcycle Rider is in police custody.

An unidentified person died in Kanchanpu in a road accident. Unidentified persons of forty years died when he was knocked down by an unidentified motorbike. He died at Sagarmatha Zonal Hospital. Police is searching motorbike and motorcycle diver.

Similarly, motorcycle driver 38 years old Prem Chandra Kusiyat died in a road accident in Puspalpur of Mithila Muncipality -4. The mishap occurred when his motorbike hit an unidentified pedestrian. Both of them were taken to Janakpur Zonal Hospital for further treatment but Kusiyat declared dead at hospital.

An unidentified person died in Runtigadhi after a jeep he was traveling fell off below 30 meter.