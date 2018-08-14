Two Pressure Cooker Bombs Safely Diffused In Bhaktapur

Two Pressure Cooker Bombs Safely Diffused In Bhaktapur

Aug. 14, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

A bomb disposal team of Nepal Army (NA) has safely diffused two pressure cooker bombs, which were planted by unidentified group, placed on the Suyrabinayak and Lohakanthali Bhaktapur Tuesday morning.

According to information officer of Bhaktapur Area Police Rewatiraman Pokharel, Nepal Police and Nepal Army’s team safely destroyed both the bombs. Police received the information about the suspected things early in the morning.

Police has tightened the security in Bhaktapur district. Although no body claims about the bomb, it is suspect that the bomb might be planted by workers of Nepal Communist Party led by Netra Bikram Chanada. The party called a general strike today against the arrest of its worker and leaders.

So far Bhaktapur is concerned; there is virtually no effect of Bandha called by Nepal Communist Party Biplab,

Source: Deshsanchar

News Desk

