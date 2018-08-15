Identity Card-based India-Nepal Cross-border Movement Suggested

Aug. 15, 2018, 12:47 p.m.

The Eminent Persons' Group (EPG) on Nepal-India Relations has recommended the idea of "smart border" and limiting the cross border movements only from the designated border points.

The move has been proposed in order to check infiltration, curbing criminal activities and keeping records of people crossing either side of the border, an official said.

At present, people crossing the border do not have to produce any kind of identity cards and there is no prohibited entry or exit point.

But, as per the report, which is yet to be made public, the EPG has recommended carrying electronic national identity cards mandatory and that movement should be limited to designated border points only.

If the EPG's suggestions are executed, Nepal and India would have to work on installing equipment at the border where both sides should issue the electronic identity cards to its citizens or should categorise what kind of cards, like passports, driving licence or any other, can be accepted if electronic identity cards are not in place.

The EPG was set up in 2016 by Nepali and Indian governments to work on a mutually agreed document within two years, and also recommend ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

