Indian Ambassador Puri Gifts 30 Ambulances To Nepal On 72nd Independence Of India

The Embassy gifted books to 68 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal worth NPR 17 Lakhs. The Embassy also gifted 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal thereby reaffirming Government of India’s commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development.

Celebrating the 72nd Independence Day of India at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on August 15, 2018, the celebrations began with hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri who then read out the message of the President of India for the occasion. The President’s message highlighted the achievements of India in various fields in the past 71 years.

The Ambassador felicitated 01 Veer Nari, 07 widows, 03 next of kins of deceased soldiers and 01 disabled ex-servicemen of Indian Armed Forces by distributing their dues worth NPR 5.35 Crore and a blanket to each.

The Government of India has so far gifted 692 ambulances and 136 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the 72nd Independence Day of India celebrations was attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends apart from Embassy officials and their families. The celebrations witnessed rendition patriotic songs by students of Indian Culture Center, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian School. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by the Nepal Army Band.