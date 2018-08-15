Indian Ambassador Puri Gifts 30 Ambulances To Nepal On 72nd Independence Of India

Indian Ambassador Puri Gifts 30 Ambulances To Nepal On 72nd Independence Of India

Aug. 15, 2018, 1:21 p.m.

Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri felicitated 01 Veer Nari, 07 widows, 03 next of kins of deceased soldiers and 01 disabled ex-servicemen of Indian Armed Forces by distributing their dues worth NPR 5.35 Crore and a blanket to each.

The Embassy gifted books to 68 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal worth NPR 17 Lakhs. The Embassy also gifted 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal thereby reaffirming Government of India’s commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development.

Celebrating the 72nd Independence Day of India at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on August 15, 2018, the celebrations began with hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri who then read out the message of the President of India for the occasion. The President’s message highlighted the achievements of India in various fields in the past 71 years.

The Ambassador felicitated 01 Veer Nari, 07 widows, 03 next of kins of deceased soldiers and 01 disabled ex-servicemen of Indian Armed Forces by distributing their dues worth NPR 5.35 Crore and a blanket to each.

The Government of India has so far gifted 692 ambulances and 136 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the 72nd Independence Day of India celebrations was attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends apart from Embassy officials and their families. The celebrations witnessed rendition patriotic songs by students of Indian Culture Center, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian School. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by the Nepal Army Band.

Photo158183.jpg

Photo158184.jpg

Photo158185.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Needs Investments For Prosperity: Japanese Ambassador Saigo
Aug 15, 2018
Government Of Nepal Received NPR 470 Million For Postal Highway Project From India
Aug 15, 2018
Program To Celebrate Pakistan’s 71st Anniversary Of The Independence
Aug 14, 2018
3 People Drowned Including In Kathmandu
Aug 14, 2018
4Unidentified Persons Burned A Bus
Aug 14, 2018

More on News

Identity Card-based India-Nepal Cross-border Movement Suggested By Agencies 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Donald Trump Mispronounced Nepal As “nipple”‘ Bhutan As “ button” With Indian Prime Minister By Agencies 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Malaysia To Review Foreign Workers' Hiring By News Desk 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
Program To Celebrate Pakistan’s 71st Anniversary Of The Independence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 39 minutes ago
3 People Drowned Including In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
4Unidentified Persons Burned A Bus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal To Export Electricity To India From Next Fiscal Year By News Desk Aug 15, 2018
Nepal Needs Investments For Prosperity: Japanese Ambassador Saigo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2018
A Selfie Increases Snapchat Dysmorphia Alarmingly High By Agencies Aug 15, 2018
Government Of Nepal Received NPR 470 Million For Postal Highway Project From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2018
Real Face Up To Life Without Ronaldo At Real Madrid By Agencies Aug 15, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo And England Duo Among Contenders For Uefa Goal Of The Season By Agencies Aug 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75