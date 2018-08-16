3 Die In Drowning

Two people died and one lost in three different drowning incidents in Nawalparasi, Kaski and Lamjung

Dhan Bahadur Magar, 78, of Bulingtar Rural Municipality-3 drowned and died while he was crossing the Dewasat River. Similarly, Mad Pariyar, 15, of Machhapuchre Rural Municipality-4 got lost in Seti River while swimming. According to daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, police are in search of Pariyar.

In another case, Krishna Shrestha, 57, of Madhey Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung died while crossing the Sardi River. He slipped and fell down to Sardi River and died on the spot.