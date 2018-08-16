Climate Change Reduces Power Generation By 20 Percent: NEA

The NEA’s report shows that the power generation reduced 20 percent last year due to the drop of water level in the rivers.

Aug. 16, 2018, 1:11 p.m.

Although it is too early to say how climate change will affect Nepal’s river system and hydro power generation in future, the recently release report of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) showed that it will look to have devastating consequences for future.

The NEA’s report shows that the power generation reduced 20 percent last year due to the drop of water level in the rivers. NEA points climate change for chaining the water level.

“As the flow of water had declined in the rivers, it reduced the power generation of NEA’s and private sector hydro power plants,” said NEA MD Kul Man Ghishing.

However, NEA managed the loss by drastically increasing the power generation from its own power plants. The timely completion of construction of Chameliya 30 MW, maintenance of 70 MW Middle Marsyangdi, maintenance of 16 MW turbine of Kulekhani helped to meet the short supply. NEA had also completed mainainace of Trishuli, which was damaged by fire, in time.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Die In Drowning
Aug 16, 2018
3 Die In Road Accidents 2 Killed By Motorbikes
Aug 16, 2018
Photo Circle To Bring Renowned Artist In Kathmandu In October
Aug 16, 2018
4 Die Including 2 Pedestrians In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Gulmi And Gorkha
Aug 15, 2018
Indian Ambassador Puri Gifts 30 Ambulances To Nepal On 72nd Independence Of India
Aug 15, 2018

More on Water and Energy

400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Cross-border Transmission Line To Shutdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago
NEA And Api Sign Agreement To Use Chameliya’s Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal and Bangladesh Have Immense Possibilities to Share Energy By Barshaman Pun 5 days, 18 hours ago
Karnali: The Importance Of Local Voices In Nepal’s hydropower Projects By Emma Karki, Diana Suhardiman, Patrick Drown, and Claire Swingle, 6 days, 7 hours ago
OMCN Selects Stantec Electricity To Led $630 M Transmission Project In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
UPPER TAMAKOSI Contractor’s Delay By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

3 Die In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2018
3 Die In Road Accidents 2 Killed By Motorbikes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2018
“I Will Send Katrina Kaif A Message To Start Liking My Pictures” Alia Bhatt By Agencies Aug 16, 2018
Strengthening Connectivity In BIMSTEC Region For Greater Prosperity By Pramod Rijal Aug 16, 2018
Man City Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Suffers Knee Injury In Training By Agencies Aug 16, 2018
Photo Circle To Bring Renowned Artist In Kathmandu In October By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75