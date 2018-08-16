Climate Change Reduces Power Generation By 20 Percent: NEA

Although it is too early to say how climate change will affect Nepal’s river system and hydro power generation in future, the recently release report of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) showed that it will look to have devastating consequences for future.

The NEA’s report shows that the power generation reduced 20 percent last year due to the drop of water level in the rivers. NEA points climate change for chaining the water level.

“As the flow of water had declined in the rivers, it reduced the power generation of NEA’s and private sector hydro power plants,” said NEA MD Kul Man Ghishing.

However, NEA managed the loss by drastically increasing the power generation from its own power plants. The timely completion of construction of Chameliya 30 MW, maintenance of 70 MW Middle Marsyangdi, maintenance of 16 MW turbine of Kulekhani helped to meet the short supply. NEA had also completed mainainace of Trishuli, which was damaged by fire, in time.