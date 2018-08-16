Die In Road Accidents 2 Killed By Motorbikes

Aug. 16, 2018, 2:24 p.m.

Three people were killed in three different road accidents in Kathmandu, Jhapa and Rautahat. Two were killed by motorcycle and one by vehicle.

Dina Kumari Rai, 45, of Terathum Rural Municipality-6 died in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu. Rai was seriously injured when a motorcycle crashed to her. She died at TU Teaching Hospital of Maharajgunj while in a treatment.

Similarly, an unidentified person tentatively 50 years old man died when a motorcycle hit him in Kankai Municipality-1. He was taken to B And C Hospital of Birtamod, Jhapa for the further treatment. He died during the treatment.

Likewise, an unidentified person around 52 years old man found dead in the high way of Chandrapur Municipality-1 of Rauthat district. According to daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, both a vehicle and a vehicle diver are unknown. Police is conducting further investigation

