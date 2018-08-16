Sundar Nath Bhattarai Awarded 12th Special Book Award Of China

Sundar Nath Bhattarai Awarded 12th Special Book Award Of China

Aug. 16, 2018, 3:16 p.m.

Sundar Nath Bhattarai , Former Ambassador and officiating Chairman of China Study Center is awarded with 12th Special Book Award of China 2018. He is leaving for China on 19th of August 2018 to receive the award in a ceremony being organized in Diaoyutai State Guest House Beijing on 21st of August 2018.

According to a press release issued by China Study Center, this award is offered in recognition of The Government of China to foreign experts for their important contribution in introduction, translation and publication of Chinese books and promotion of cultural relations between China and foreign countries.

The award was established in 2005 and this is the 12th Award Ceremony this year.

