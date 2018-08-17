3 Died In Road Accidents

Three people have died in three different road accidents in Rupandehi, Bara and Siraha Districts. Sher Bahadur Kumar, 40, of Sainamaina Municipality-4 died when a car hit a motorcycle. Kumar was seriously injured and taken to Lumbini Zone Hospital of Butwal for further treatment where he died. Car driver is in police custody now.

Similarly, Rama Saha, 50, of Jitpur Simara died when he was knocked down by a truck while walking. Saha died at Alapline Hospital, Simara during the treatment. According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, both the vehicle and driver are in police custody.

In another accident, Sanjiv Thakuri of Goalbazar Municipality-1 died on the spot when the tractor he was driving overturned.