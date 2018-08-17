3 Died In Road Accidents

3 Die In Road Accidents

Aug. 17, 2018, 1:03 p.m.

Three people have died in three different road accidents in Rupandehi, Bara and Siraha Districts. Sher Bahadur Kumar, 40, of Sainamaina Municipality-4 died when a car hit a motorcycle. Kumar was seriously injured and taken to Lumbini Zone Hospital of Butwal for further treatment where he died. Car driver is in police custody now.

Similarly, Rama Saha, 50, of Jitpur Simara died when he was knocked down by a truck while walking. Saha died at Alapline Hospital, Simara during the treatment. According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, both the vehicle and driver are in police custody.

In another accident, Sanjiv Thakuri of Goalbazar Municipality-1 died on the spot when the tractor he was driving overturned.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

2 Persons Dies In Drowning
Aug 17, 2018
Wai Wai Glocal Shortlists Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Sundar Nath Bhattarai Awarded 12th Special Book Award Of China
Aug 16, 2018
3 Die In Drowning
Aug 16, 2018
3 Die In Road Accidents
Aug 16, 2018

More on News

2 Persons Dies In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 51 minutes ago
Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Funeral At 4pm In Delhi’s Smriti Sthal By Agencies 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepalese Celebrate Nag Panchami By News Desk 22 hours, 21 minutes ago
Wai Wai Glocal Shortlists Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 26 minutes ago
Sundar Nath Bhattarai Awarded 12th Special Book Award Of China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 53 minutes ago
3 Die In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 43 minutes ago

The Latest

Priyanka Chopra’s Rumored Boyfriend Nick Jonas Arrives In India, Is Engagement On The cards? By Agencies Aug 17, 2018
Zenit St Petersburg Seal Historic Europa League Comeback In 33 Years By Agencies Aug 17, 2018
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passed Away By Agencies Aug 17, 2018
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Health Continues To Be Critical By Agencies Aug 16, 2018
3 Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2018
Climate Change Reduces Power Generation By 20 Percent: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75