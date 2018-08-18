Imran Khan Sworn In As Pakistan Prime Minister

Imran Khan Sworn In As Pakistan Prime Minister

Aug. 18, 2018, 11:44 a.m.

Former cricketer Imran Khan has been sworn-in as the new prime minister of Pakistan, more than two decades after he entered politics.

He was elected prime minister in a vote at the country's National Assembly on Friday.

His PTI party won the most seats in July's elections and Mr Khan has become PM with the help of small parties.

Correspondents say his priority will be to address a financial crisis, with the economy in need of a huge bailout.

In Friday's vote, Khan was backed by 176 members. His opponent, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, received 96 votes.

In a speech to parliament, 65-year-old Mr Khan reiterated his campaign promise to hold "corrupt" politicians to account, and to improve opportunities for young people.

"First of all, we will start strict accountability. I promise to my God that everyone who looted this country will be made accountable," he said.

"I did not climb on any dictator's shoulders; I reached this place after struggling for 22 years."

Opposition parties have claimed elements of last month's elections were rigged. Despite this, they agreed to take their seats in the assembly.

In the lead-up to the election, Khan was widely seen as the favoured candidate of the powerful military, which was accused of meddling to turn opinion against his rivals.

Exports such as textiles have taken a hit from cheaper products made by regional competitors, including China. Analysts say the new government may need to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the country's second bailout since 2013, which could complicate efforts to boost welfare.

Courtesy: BBC News

Agencies

Kerala Flood: 324 Dead, 3 Lakh Displaced
Aug 18, 2018
Low-Carbohydrate Diets Could Shorten Life
Aug 18, 2018
Priyanka Chopra’s Rumored Boyfriend Nick Jonas Arrives In India, Is Engagement On The cards?
Aug 17, 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Funeral At 4pm In Delhi’s Smriti Sthal
Aug 17, 2018
Zenit St Petersburg Seal Historic Europa League Comeback In 33 Years
Aug 17, 2018

More on International

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Health Continues To Be Critical By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Kabul Suicide Bomber Kills 48 In Tuition Centre Attack By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
India 72nd Independence Day: PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort By Agencies 3 days, 17 hours ago
Imran Khan To Take Oath As PM Of Pakistan On August 18 By News Desk 4 days, 13 hours ago
Kashmir Conflict: Conundrum Between India and Pakistan By Krishna Prasad Subedi 5 days, 13 hours ago
Parker Solar Probe Mission Launches To Touch The Sun By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

NAYAN BAHADUR KHATRI A Tall Judge By Keshab Poudel Aug 18, 2018
Human Trafficking: On the Rise By Aditi Aryal Aug 18, 2018
“Germans appreciate working with a Federal Nepal” By Keshab Poudel Aug 18, 2018
Secretary General Of SAARC Send The congratulatory Message To New Prime Minister Of Pakista By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2018
Enforcement Of New Laws, JICA Nepal Lends Support For Reforming The Civil Code By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2018
Humanitarian Workers Are To Be Commended, Supported And Facilitated To Save Life And Get The Job Done By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh Aug 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75