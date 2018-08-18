Secretary General Of SAARC Send The congratulatory Message To New Prime Minister Of Pakista

Amjad Hussain B. Sial, Secretary General of SAARC, felicitated Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the Secretary General said, “Your Excellency’s appointment to the exalted position reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of Pakistan.”

According to press release issued by SAARC Secretariat, the Secretary General acknowledged the significant role played by Pakistan since the inception of SAARC in December 1985 in strengthening regional cooperation in South Asia. He said, “One of the cardinal objectives of SAARC is to promote the welfare of the peoples of SAARC and Pakistan has made laudable contribution in this regard.”

The Secretary General expressed the hope that conducive environment will be created for early convening of the Nineteenth SAARC Summit at Islamabad.

The Secretary General also conveyed good wishes for great success in the exalted position of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.