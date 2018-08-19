3 Died in Motorcycle Accident and 1 Serious Injured

Three persons have died and one seriously injured in two different road accidents occurred in Parsa and Dang districts.

Binaya Raj Gupta, 20, a resident of Brismapur Rural Municipality-4 died on the spot when a motorcycle was knocked down by Tanker. He was ridding as a pillion. Motorcycle rider Shyam Kishor Gupta, 25, was seriously injured and for further treatment he was admitted to Narayani Regional Hospital. Tanker driver is in police custody.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, Indian number plate car hit a motorcycle in Lamhi Municipality-1 road. Dhanbahadur Subedi, 49, (driver of a motorcycle) and Bishnubahadur G.C., 50, (pillion of that motorcycle) resident of Rapti Rural Municipality-7 died. Both the driver and the pillion of the motorcycle died during the treatment at Jenas Hospital of butwal. Car owner is in police custody.