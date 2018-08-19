Virat Kohli Hits 97 On Opening Day Of Third Test

Virat Kohli Hits 97 On Opening Day Of Third Test

Aug. 19, 2018, 9:35 a.m.

India's batsmen breathed life into their tour of England on day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Virat Kohli made a superb 97 and Ajinkya Rahane 81 to help the visitors to 307-6 after England won the toss.

Chris Woakes' three wickets had reduced them to 82-3, only for Kohli and Rahane to add 159 for the fourth wicket.

India were set to end the day in a very strong position, only for James Anderson to remove Hardik Pandya with the final delivery.

kohali-50.jpg

India's quest will be to reach 400 on Sunday morning against a second new ball that is only seven overs old.

England - 2-0 up and aiming to seal a series victory - looked set to have their decision to field first vindicated as the ball moved around on a grassy surface.

But, Woakes aside, their pace bowlers did not carry a consistent threat until an improved Stuart Broad removed Rahane after tea.

Ben Stokes, returning to the side after being cleared of affray, was particularly ineffective, returning 0-54 from 15 overs.

Courtesy: BBC

Agencies

