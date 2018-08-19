Virat Kohli Hits 97 On Opening Day Of Third Test

India's batsmen breathed life into their tour of England on day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Virat Kohli made a superb 97 and Ajinkya Rahane 81 to help the visitors to 307-6 after England won the toss.

Chris Woakes' three wickets had reduced them to 82-3, only for Kohli and Rahane to add 159 for the fourth wicket.

India were set to end the day in a very strong position, only for James Anderson to remove Hardik Pandya with the final delivery.

India's quest will be to reach 400 on Sunday morning against a second new ball that is only seven overs old.

England - 2-0 up and aiming to seal a series victory - looked set to have their decision to field first vindicated as the ball moved around on a grassy surface.

But, Woakes aside, their pace bowlers did not carry a consistent threat until an improved Stuart Broad removed Rahane after tea.

Ben Stokes, returning to the side after being cleared of affray, was particularly ineffective, returning 0-54 from 15 overs.

Courtesy: BBC