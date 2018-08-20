4 Die And 1 Injured

Aug. 20, 2018, 2:14 p.m.

Four people have died and one injured in four different road mishaps in Kathmandu, Ramechap, Bake and Dhanusa districts. Deepsikha Pautaula, 6, daughter of Manoj Pautaula a temporary resident of Gokarneshower Municipality-1died during the treatment at Grande Hospital, Dhapasi. Deepsikha was walking on the road and suddenly a taxi hit her. She was seriously injured so, the taxi driver ran away. At first she was taken to Nepal Medical College for the treatment and she was transfer to Grande Hospital for further treatment.

Similarly, surya Kumari Tamang, 55, a resident of Likhu Tamakosi Rural Municipality-4 died when a tipper knocked her down. She was seriously injured after knocked down by a tipper and taken to Tamakoshi Hospital of Manthali for the further treatment where she dies. Both the tipper and tipper driver are in police custody.

Likewise, Hari Bahadur Dagi, 75, of Kohalpur Municipality-14 was knocked down by a motorcycle and he was seriously injured. Dagi was taken to Medical College of Kohalpur for the treatment and he died during his treatment. In an accident the driver of a motorcycle was seriously injured and sent to the same hospital for the treatment.

According to daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, Aman Kumar Mandal, 23, of Hansapur Municipality-9 died when a motorcycle crashed down on a road. A motorcycle was speeding and it became uncontrolled and fell down. Mandal died on the way to Biratnagar.

