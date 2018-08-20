'Crazy Rich Asians' Is No. 1 Movie In US

Aug. 20, 2018, 2:23 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians beat expectations to take the top spot at the US box office on its opening weekend.

The Warner Brothers film starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding is the first romantic comedy in three years to take the top spot.

Since opening five days ago, the film - which cost $30m (£23.5m) - has made an estimated $34m (£26.7m).

It is the first major Hollywood film since The Joy Luck Club 25 years ago to feature an all-Asian cast.

Adapted from Kevin Kwan's bestseller, Crazy Rich Asians tells the story of an Asian-American woman who gets a culture shock meeting her boyfriend's ultra-wealthy family in Singapore.

Analysts have said its universal themes and entertainment value proved popular with moviegoers.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Brothers head of domestic distribution, said word of mouth had been key to the film's success.

Crazy-Rich-Asians.jpg

"This movie is so culturally significant and so unique in that there hasn't been a cast that's predominately Asian [in years]. This is one of those few projects that a whole studio comes together with lots of passion."

The campaign offered free screenings across the US to promote the film and raise awareness about the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood.

The film took more than $25m (£19.6m) at the box office over the weekend, which appears to validate the filmmakers' decision to turn down a lucrative Netflix deal in favour of a riskier cinema release through a Hollywood studio.

In second place was the shark thriller The Meg, which earned $21.2m (£16.6m), while the Mark Wahlberg-led action movie Mile 22 placed third, with $13.6m (£10.7m).

Courtesy: BBC

Agencies

