Minister Cycles To Hospital To Give Birth

Minister Cycles To Hospital To Give Birth

Aug. 20, 2018, 8:56 a.m.

New Zealand's minister for women has cycled to hospital to give birth to her first child at 42 weeks (9 months).

The Green Party's Julie Genter said she went by bicycle to be induced because "there wasn't enough space in the car".

She posted pictures on Instagram of her and her partner enjoying the "beautiful Sunday morning" ride.

In June, PM Jacinda Ardern became the second world leader to give birth in office. Both she and Genter attended the public Auckland City Hospital.

Genter, 38, also the country's associate transport minister, is a well-known and outspoken cycling advocate.

"This is it, wish us luck!" she wrote to her followers, adding: "My partner and I cycled because there wasn't enough room in the car for the support crew... but it also put me in the best possible mood!"

The journey using an electric bike was "mostly downhill", the keen cyclist said, joking: "Probably should have cycled more in the last few weeks to get the labour going!"

Courtesy: BBC

Agencies

'Crazy Rich Asians' Is No. 1 Movie In US
Aug 20, 2018
Kerala Flood Relief Teams Rescue 22,000
Aug 20, 2018
North And South Korean Families To Attend Emotional Reunions
Aug 20, 2018
Virat Kohli Hits 97 On Opening Day Of Third Test
Aug 19, 2018
Ronaldo, Ancelotti Make Winning Start In Bruising Serie A
Aug 19, 2018

More on News

Basic Education Is A Priority For Australian’s Aid Program To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 31 minutes ago
National Banking Institute Ltd (NBI) And Everest Bank Ltd. Signs MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 48 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Ophthalmological Equipment for People in Gokarneshwor In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 52 minutes ago
Secretary General of SAARC Congratulate To Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
4 Die And 1 Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Kerala Flood Relief Teams Rescue 22,000 By Agencies 8 hours, 22 minutes ago

The Latest

'Crazy Rich Asians' Is No. 1 Movie In US By Agencies Aug 20, 2018
Former Ambassador Keshab Raj Jha Found Dead At His House By News Desk Aug 20, 2018
North And South Korean Families To Attend Emotional Reunions By Agencies Aug 20, 2018
Bale Shines As Real Madrid Pen La Liga With Win By Reuters Aug 20, 2018
37 Years Old Man Raped A Girl By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2018
3 Died in Motorcycle Accident and 1 Serious Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75