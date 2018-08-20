Minister Cycles To Hospital To Give Birth

New Zealand's minister for women has cycled to hospital to give birth to her first child at 42 weeks (9 months).

The Green Party's Julie Genter said she went by bicycle to be induced because "there wasn't enough space in the car".

She posted pictures on Instagram of her and her partner enjoying the "beautiful Sunday morning" ride.

In June, PM Jacinda Ardern became the second world leader to give birth in office. Both she and Genter attended the public Auckland City Hospital.

Genter, 38, also the country's associate transport minister, is a well-known and outspoken cycling advocate.

"This is it, wish us luck!" she wrote to her followers, adding: "My partner and I cycled because there wasn't enough room in the car for the support crew... but it also put me in the best possible mood!"

The journey using an electric bike was "mostly downhill", the keen cyclist said, joking: "Probably should have cycled more in the last few weeks to get the labour going!"

Courtesy: BBC