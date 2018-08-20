National Banking Institute Ltd (NBI) And Everest Bank Ltd. Signs MoU

National Banking Institute Ltd (NBI) And Everest Bank Ltd. Signs MoU

Aug. 20, 2018, 5:15 p.m.

National Banking Institute Ltd (NBI) and Everest Bank Ltd. (EBL) Signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU)on 17th August 2018 for strategic alliance whereby NBI would provide training programs to the bank for human capital development. Under this agreement, EBL has committed minimum NPR 5 million worth training investment during the fiscal year 2075-76 with NBI. This partnership is expected to further leverage the strategic intervention towards the development of human capital of the bank.

The MOU was signed by Someshwar Seth, CEO of EBL and Sanjib Subba, CEO of NBI. This alliance is expected to be instrumental in the capacity building process and bringing about positive transformation in human capital development in the industry.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Basic Education Is A Priority For Australian’s Aid Program To Nepal
Aug 20, 2018
Japan Hands Over Ophthalmological Equipment for People in Gokarneshwor In Nepal
Aug 20, 2018
Secretary General of SAARC Congratulate To Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Aug 20, 2018
4 Die And 1 Injured
Aug 20, 2018
37 Years Old Man Raped A Girl
Aug 19, 2018

More on News

Basic Education Is A Priority For Australian’s Aid Program To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 31 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Ophthalmological Equipment for People in Gokarneshwor In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 52 minutes ago
Secretary General of SAARC Congratulate To Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
4 Die And 1 Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Kerala Flood Relief Teams Rescue 22,000 By Agencies 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
North And South Korean Families To Attend Emotional Reunions By Agencies 8 hours, 30 minutes ago

The Latest

'Crazy Rich Asians' Is No. 1 Movie In US By Agencies Aug 20, 2018
Former Ambassador Keshab Raj Jha Found Dead At His House By News Desk Aug 20, 2018
Bale Shines As Real Madrid Pen La Liga With Win By Reuters Aug 20, 2018
Minister Cycles To Hospital To Give Birth By Agencies Aug 20, 2018
37 Years Old Man Raped A Girl By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2018
3 Died in Motorcycle Accident and 1 Serious Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75