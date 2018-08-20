National Banking Institute Ltd (NBI) And Everest Bank Ltd. Signs MoU

National Banking Institute Ltd (NBI) and Everest Bank Ltd. (EBL) Signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU)on 17th August 2018 for strategic alliance whereby NBI would provide training programs to the bank for human capital development. Under this agreement, EBL has committed minimum NPR 5 million worth training investment during the fiscal year 2075-76 with NBI. This partnership is expected to further leverage the strategic intervention towards the development of human capital of the bank.

The MOU was signed by Someshwar Seth, CEO of EBL and Sanjib Subba, CEO of NBI. This alliance is expected to be instrumental in the capacity building process and bringing about positive transformation in human capital development in the industry.