Secretary General of SAARC Congratulate To Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Amjad Hussain B. Sial, Secretary General of SAARC, congratulated Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on his appointment as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

On behalf of officials of the SAARC Secretariat and on his own behalf, the Secretary General said, “We wish to extend very warm welcome to the distinguished fraternity of the Council of Ministers, comprising Foreign Ministers of the Member States of SAARC. Your contribution to the SAARC process during 2008-2011 had been commendable. We are confident that given your vast knowledge and rich experience will significantly contribute to further promoting the SAARC process in the attainment of the objectives of SAARC, as enshrined in its Charter.”

According to press release issued by SAARC Secretariat, in his letter to the Foreign Minister, the Secretary General appreciated the vital role being played by Pakistan in the evolution of regional cooperation since the inception of SAARC in December 1985. He said, “Several initiatives spearheaded by Pakistan continue to contribute to the SAARC process for socio-economic development and amelioration of the living standards of the peoples in the region.”

Acknowledging the support of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to SAARC and the SAARC Secretariat, the Secretary General expressed the hope that the Nineteenth SAARC Summit will be held soon at Islamabad to provide renewed impetus to the SAARC process.

The Secretary General also wished the Foreign Minister every success during his term of office.