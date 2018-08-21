IGP Khanal Inaugurates Nepal Police Data Center

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal has inaugurated Nepal Police’s Data Center amid a function. He also released soft ware related to case files, gender crimes, loss and found, unidentified dead body related information, wanted and most wanted people and are and loss and found people record system software. IGP Khanal also inspected the center.

Addressing the inaugural program, IGP Khanal said that this data center also enhanced the responsibility of Nepal Police saying it will help Nepal police to make its investigation system more efficient. He also said directed concerned officials to give due attention to the maintenance of the center.

Head of Central Bureau of Investigation Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Dhiru Basnyat also highlighted the importance of the centre in crime investigation.

Superintendent of Police and head of forensic lab Rabin Basnyat also highlighted the role of center.